DHL Express looking to fill 300 positions

DHL Express is looking to hire 300 employees for its Americas Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The world's leading logistics company is hosting a hiring fair on Saturday, May 12.

The new jobs at the DHL hub, an equal mix of full-and part-time positions, offer health benefits and tuition reimbursement, as well as allowing for a variety of flexible work schedules.

If you attend, you must bring a valid photo ID. Applicants need to pass a pre-employment screening. Depending on the job assignment, employees must occasionally lift up to 70 pounds.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Receptions Conference Center located at 1379 Donaldson Hwy. in Erlanger.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.