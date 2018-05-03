Pole vaulter sues high school over competition ban

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio high school pole vaulter who says he was banned from competing because he refused to practice in the rain is suing his school district in federal court.
Max Stokey, a freshman at Hoover High School in North Canton, says he's been "restricted from participating" after he questioned a track coach's decision to practice vaulting in wet conditions April 3.
After Stokey's father complained to school officials, Superintendent Jeff Wendorf said in a letter that it was safe to practice that day and Max could no longer participate because of his concerns and lack of trust in the coaches.
The Canton Repository reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday states Stokey's free-speech rights were violated and asks that he be allowed to vault again.
