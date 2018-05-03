Pole vaulter sues Ohio high school over competition ban

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio high school pole vaulter is suing his school district in federal court, claiming he was banned from competing in the event after refusing a coach's order to practice in the rain.
Max Stokey, a freshman at Hoover High School in North Canton, claims he's been "restricted from participating" after he questioned a track coach's decision to practice vaulting in wet conditions April 3.
After Stokey's father complained to school officials, Superintendent Jeff Wendorf said in a letter that it was safe to practice that day. And "due to your concerns and lack of trust in our coaches," Max could no longer participate.
The Canton Repository reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday claims Stokey's free-speech rights were violated and asks that he be allowed to vault again.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
