Explosion, fire reported at warehouse in Boone County

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Hebron fire officials are on the scene after a reported explosion Thursday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Meridian Place.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported. 

