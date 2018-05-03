Superintendent caught pooping at high school football field

(RNN) – There are many things a school superintendent shouldn’t do.

One of them is pooping on a high school football field.

Staff at Holmdel High School in Holmdel, NJ, had been finding human feces on or near the football field and track on a "daily basis."

Surveillance was set up and a suspect was caught.

The superintendent of a neighboring district, Thomas Tramaglini, 42, was charged on Monday with lewdness, littering, and defecating in public, the Holmdel Township Police said on Facebook.

Tramaglini is superintendent of Kenilworth Public Schools, more than half an hour away.

"Given the nature of those charges, he asked for and was granted a paid leave of absence," the school district said.

Tramaglini makes $147,504 a year, NJ.com reported.

