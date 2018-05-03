Police: Man shot at officers, led them on chase

CINCINNATI (AP) - A man who Cincinnati police say pulled up in a car and fired shots at two officers before leading them on a car chase and crashing has been charged with felonious assault and other crimes.
Court records show 32-year-old Khayree Waller is being held in Hamilton County Jail after his arrest early Thursday.
WCPO-TV reports two police officers were on a welfare check outside a home when they were shot at. Lt. Steve Saunders says at least one of the officers returned fire. Waller was arrested after about a 10-minute pursuit that ended with the crash.
The officers weren't injured. Waller suffered minor injuries from the crash.
Court records don't indicate whether Waller has an attorney yet.
Saunders says it's unclear if the officers were lured to the home.
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
