Federal judge re-affirms sentence in Amish hair-cutting case

CLEVELAND (AP) - The leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio convicted in hair- and beard-cutting attacks has lost an attempt to appeal his sentence in federal court.
An attorney for 72-year-old Samuel Mullet Sr. argues that Mullet's previous lawyer made mistakes.
U.S. District Judge Dan Polster disagreed Wednesday, concluding that those alleged errors weren't prejudicial and that Mullet wasn't denied a fair trial.
A message seeking comment on the decision was left Thursday for Mullet's current lawyer.
Defense attorneys say the 2011 hair- and beard-cutting attacks stemmed from family disputes. Prosecutors say the motive was religious, as hair and beards have spiritual significance in the Amish faith.
Mullet is serving a sentence of about 11 years. Of the 16 Amish community members convicted in the case, only Mullet remains imprisoned.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
