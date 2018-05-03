1 dead in Nashville mall shooting, suspect in custody

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers responded to a report of someone shot at the mall.

(RNN) - One person was shot and killed because of a dispute at a mall in Nashville on Thursday, authorities said.

The victim died at the hospital, Don Aaron, a Nashville police spokesman, said in a press conference.

Aaron said two shots were fired following an altercation near an Old Navy store. Both victim and shooter were 22 years old, and from Nashville.

Police believed the victim and the shooter had a history, and police suspect the dispute had been "festering" and was "not a spur-of-the-moment thing."

The gunman surrendered outside the mall. Police are not identifying him at this time.

No other victims were reported.

"We believe that the two primary persons involved in the shooting, the victim and the shooter, are the only two individuals that have significant roles in this," Aaron said.

This is the pistol surrendered by the 22-year-old suspected shooter in the Opry Mills case. He has been taken to an MNPD facility to be interviewed. The 22-year-old shooting victim has died. The shooting was preceded by a physical altercation between the two. pic.twitter.com/OhT2jIZl23 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

The shooting occurred at the Opry Mills Mall, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Nashville.

Aaron said after the shooting, the gunman went and placed his gun on the ticket counter of a movie theater at the mall. A retired California police officer who happened to be in the ticket line secured the gun and instructed him to wait, laying down, in the grass outside, where he was apprehended.

The mall bills itself as the "largest outlet and value retail destination" in Tennessee. It has more than 200 stores.

It is located next to the historic Grand Old Opry country music venue.

Just ran out of the Opry Mills Mall. So freaked out. There was a shooting. — Rev. Magdalen ||This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy (@revmagdalen) May 3, 2018

