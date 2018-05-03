1 dead in Nashville mall shooting, suspect in custody

A person is in custody after a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville. (Source: WTVF/CNN)

(RNN) - One person was shot and killed because of a dispute at a mall in Nashville on Thursday, authorities said.

The victim died at the hospital, Don Aaron of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a press conference.

Aaron said two shots were fired. Both victim and shooter were 22 years old, and from Nashville.

Police believed the victim and the shooter had a history, and police suspect the dispute had been "festering" and was "not a spur-of-the-moment thing."

The gunman surrendered outside the mall. Police are not identifying him at this time.

No other victims were reported.

We are staging with @MNPDNashville as they clear the mall. No other injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/KFT7uXF9Gh — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

The shooting occurred at the Opry Mills Mall, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Nashville.

The mall bills itself as the "largest outlet and value retail destination" in Tennessee. It has more than 200 stores.

It is located next to the historic Grand Old Opry country music venue.

Just ran out of the Opry Mills Mall. So freaked out. There was a shooting. — Rev. Magdalen ||This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy (@revmagdalen) May 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.