1 dead in Nashville mall shooting, suspect in custody

One person was injured, according to Nashville police, and the shooter is in custody.Full Story >
One person was injured, according to Nashville police, and the shooter is in custody.Full Story >
Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.Full Story >
Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.Full Story >
The warrant says Cruz on April 28 drove without a valid license and was within 25 feet of a parking lot at a Lake Worth high school.Full Story >
The warrant says Cruz on April 28 drove without a valid license and was within 25 feet of a parking lot at a Lake Worth high school.Full Story >