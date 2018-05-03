1 dead in Nashville mall shooting, suspect in custody - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

1 dead in Nashville mall shooting, suspect in custody

A person is in custody after a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville. (Source: WTVF/CNN) A person is in custody after a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville. (Source: WTVF/CNN)

(RNN) - One person was shot and killed because of a dispute at a mall in Nashville on Thursday, authorities said.

The victim died at the hospital, Don Aaron of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a press conference.

Aaron said two shots were fired. Both victim and shooter were 22 years old, and from Nashville.

Police believed the victim and the shooter had a history, and police suspect the dispute had been "festering" and was "not a spur-of-the-moment thing."

The gunman surrendered outside the mall. Police are not identifying him at this time.

No other victims were reported.

The shooting occurred at the Opry Mills Mall, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Nashville.

The mall bills itself as the "largest outlet and value retail destination" in Tennessee. It has more than 200 stores.

It is located next to the historic Grand Old Opry country music venue.

    One person was injured, according to Nashville police, and the shooter is in custody.

    One person was injured, according to Nashville police, and the shooter is in custody.

    The brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is set to appear at a probation violation court hearing in which his attorney is seeking release on bail.
    Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

