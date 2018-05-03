More sexual misconduct allegations against ex-Ohio St doctor

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University says it has received confidential reports of alleged sexual misconduct involving a former university doctor.
The university said Thursday that male student-athletes in eight sports submitted the reports, which involve cheerleading, fencing, football, gymnastics, ice hockey, swimming, volleyball and wrestling.
The reports follow an initial allegation announced last month against the former university doctor, Richard Strauss, who died in 2005.
University spokesman Chris Davey said the information is being shared to encourage the community "past and present" to come forward to help with the investigation.
The university has hired Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie (KOH'-ee) to conduct an independent investigation.
The matter has also been referred to Columbus police and the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for a potential criminal investigation.
