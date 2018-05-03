Couple sentenced after police said they duct-taped children to wall

James Howell, 26, and his fiancé, Jamie Carver, 30. (FOX19 NOW)

The couple who pleaded guilty to charges of child endangering for duct-taping restraints against two children were sentenced on Thursday.

Police said James Howell, 26, and his fiance, Jamie Carver, 30, used shoelaces to restrain Howell’s 4-year-old twins to chairs and gagged the boys with socks.

Investigators said they found duct tape on the walls and in multiple areas of the pair’s College Hill apartment.

Carver was sentenced to three years in jail and three years probation.

Howell received five years probation.

