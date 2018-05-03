Authorities searching for wanted drug trafficker after Westwood pursuit

Authorities are still looking for a driver that led them on a pursuit Thursday. (Source: WXIX)

It began in Westwood around 2 p.m. when authorities were conducting surveillance on a wanted drug trafficker in the 1800 block of Knox Street.

They say he left a nearby residence, got into a white Nissan Maxima, pulled away, and led agents to 1966 Harrison Avenue. Agents attempted to box in the Nissan, at which point the man fled, striking a covert law enforcement vehicle before driving west on Harrison.

Authorities say he lost control, struck a utility pole, and fled the area. He's described as a black man with a small build, last seen wearing a black T-shirt and white shorts.

Agents recovered cocaine in the vehicle.

