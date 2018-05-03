Man shot by police in Erlanger, Ky. charged with attempted murder

A man recently shot by police in Erlanger, Ky. has been charged with attempted murder.

FOX19 obtained the arrest warrant Thursday. It states Dexter Helton, 40, unlawfully attempted to murder two police officers on April 25 near Peecox Bar and Grill.

Authorities responded to the bar that day around 8 p.m. in an attempt to locate a person with a felony warrant. Upon arrival, two officers established a perimeter in the rear of the building and others entered Peecox.

Helton fled the rear door of the bar, drawing a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband as he exited the building and began to run, The arrest warrant states. Authorities say Helton ignored commands to drop his weapon and ran down a nearby stairwell that led to a nearby Econo Lodge parking lot.

The warrant states he continued to ignore verbal commands from officers, raising his weapon and pointing it at them.

At that point, officers discharged their own handguns. They were recently identified as Erlanger police Sgt. Chad Girdler and Patrolman Greg Pohlman.

A loaded 9mm was recovered next to Helton after he was shot, authorities said.

Helton was hospitalized after the incident. As of Monday, he was stable at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.