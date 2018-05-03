Twitter says all 336 million users should change their passwords now

Twitter users logging on to the mobile app will see this message if they need to change their password. (Source: Twitter)

Twitter said it sees no evidence that a breach or misuse of passwords occurred. (Source: Twitter)

(RNN) – Got a Twitter account? It’s time to change your password.

The social media platform recommends the precaution after more than 336 million user passwords were saved on an internal log without adequate encryption.

“We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone,” Twitter Support tweeted Thursday. “As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password.”

Twitter said it sees no evidence that a breach or misuse of passwords occurred because of the bug that failed to encrypt them.

Twitter recommends these steps to keep your account safe:

Change your password on Twitter and on any other service where you may have used the same password.

Use a strong password that you don’t reuse on other websites.

Enable login verification, also known as two factor authentication. This is the single best action you can take to increase your account security.

Use a password manager to make sure you’re using strong, unique passwords everywhere.

