Custodian awarded National Janitor of the Year by Cintas

Sweeping up more than 446,000 votes, Cintas crowned their 2018 Janitor of the Year.

Bob Cook, Mr. Bob, of Sands Montessori School captured more than 40 percent of the votes and will receive a $5,000 cash prize. His school will also receive $5,000 in products and services from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products.

Cook has been with Sands Montessori for eight years and with the district for 17.

During a surprise student assembly, overjoyed students were met outside with a firetruck and special banner letting them know their beloved Mr. Bob was the winner.

“Mr. Bob is such a blessing to our school,” said Sarah Lord, Principal of Sands Montessori. “Not only does he keep our school spotless, he ensures every student feels welcome and safe. His uplifting, kind and often goofy personality makes him the perfect role model for our students.”

Nine contest runners up will also be awarded a $500 cash prize. They will also receive a $1,300 prize package from Rubbermaid consisting of cleaning tools and products.

