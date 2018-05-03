132-pound tumor removed from woman's abdomen

Sen. John McCain is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer, according to his son-in-law.Full Story >
Doctors at a Connecticut hospital say they removed a 132-pound tumor from a woman's abdomen and she is expected to recover fully.Full Story >
Democrats are using last year's Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare as a campaign weapon.Full Story >
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.Full Story >
A Nebraska woman leaked brain fluid out of her nose for two years before doctors figured out what it was.Full Story >
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.Full Story >
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsFull Story >
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingFull Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedFull Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetFull Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >
