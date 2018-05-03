Kings High School staffer placed on administrative leave

Kings Local School District officials say they've recently received allegations regarding a staff member at the high school.

That person has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

A statement from the district reads, in part:

The length of the investigation depends on the nature and complexity of the allegations. As this is a personnel matter, this is all the information that we can provide at this time.

"Administrative leave is not an adverse employment action," said superintendent Tim Ackermann. "Administrative leave is used to protect the investigation, the employee and the alleged victim or victims."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.