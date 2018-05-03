WATCH: Man robs 70-year-old in church parking lot, knocks her to ground

A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night.Full Story >
A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night.Full Story >
An Over-the-Rhine woman who says he was brutally attacked by a drug dealer in front of her home this week was interviewed by Cincinnati police detectives Thursday.Full Story >
An Over-the-Rhine woman who says he was brutally attacked by a drug dealer in front of her home this week was interviewed by Cincinnati police detectives Thursday.Full Story >
Dawson Elder died Wednesday evening in a crash on Interstate 275 in Taylor Mill.Full Story >
Dawson Elder died Wednesday evening in a crash on Interstate 275 in Taylor Mill.Full Story >
Kings Local School District officials say they've recently received allegations regarding a staff member at the high school.Full Story >
Kings Local School District officials say they've recently received allegations regarding a staff member at the high school.Full Story >
Hebron fire officials said a company expects to have a stop on production for a day or so after a fire Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
Hebron fire officials said a company expects to have a stop on production for a day or so after a fire Thursday afternoon.Full Story >