WATCH: Man robs 70-year-old in church parking lot, knocks her to ground

(RNN) – A 70-year-old woman leaves Bible study at her church this week when a man pulls up in a pickup truck to talk and ask her the location of local shelters.

But he just wanted to steal her purse, Nashville police said.

Talking in the parking lot at Lebanon Road Church of Christ, the man lured her closer to the truck by asking for directions.

Then he grabbed her purse and sped off.

She tried to hang on, but couldn’t and fell face-first into the asphalt, breaking her wrist and injuring her face.

Police know the suspect well. He’s Gilbert D. Ostring, Jr., 48, a convicted felon. He got off prison last year.

They identified him from church surveillance video.

He was last seen driving a silver Dodge 1500 pickup truck with Tennessee license number 8K76T3.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Nashville police at 615-742-7463.

