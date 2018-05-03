Cincinnati police release suspect info after woman brutally attacked in OTR

A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night. (WXIX)

An Over-the-Rhine woman who says he was brutally attacked by a drug dealer in front of her home this week was interviewed by Cincinnati police detectives Thursday.

Shannon Mays says she was walking home Tuesday on East McMicken when she asked the dealer to get away. According to Mays, that's when he hit her repeatedly in the face with some type of heavy object.

"I think Shannon Mays is an incredibly courageous person," said Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman. “It's terribly sad and frustrating that people have to endure this kind of thing."

Cincinnati police say they have several suspects they are looking at.

"I totally believe that it's someone who doesn't live there but what he's underestimated is the amount of people in OTR that truly care about what goes on in that community,” said District 1 Capt. Lisa Davis.

Mays suffered a contusion to her forehead, stitches in her lips, and says she has bleeding behind a retina in one of her eyes.

"I felt outraged to hear about it. This was horrible," said Bishop Bobby Hilton, a community activist. “All of us have a right to live safely at our home. All of us have a right not to see these types of things going on in front of our home."

Landman says the city considers Mays a hero for what she did but said it is very dangerous and people need to be careful when deciding whether or not to confront someone selling drugs.

Police describe the attacker as a 5-foot-8-inch tall black man who weighs about 180 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

