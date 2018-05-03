Suspect heard saying 'flush that' into phone before trooper uses stun gun

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released new dash camera video of a search warrant being served in Price Hill. (State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released new dash camera video of a search warrant being served in Price Hill.

The suspect pictured in the video is Alexander Leonard, 32. He's facing four felony drug charges and a misdemeanor charge for obstructing official business.

According to court documents, Leonard made a phone call and gave orders to a woman to "flush" evidence. In the video, a trooper asks Leonard to hang up his phone eight times 32-second span before opening the driver-side door and ultimately using a stun gun on the Price Hill resident.

Leonard can be heard in the dash camera video saying: "Flush that, flush that."

In documents submitted to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, police say the search warrant turned up two bags of heroin at Leonard's home and that Leonard would later admit to selling the drugs.

Leonard is back in court May 10. He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

