Mother of toddler killed in crash: 'Hug your kids tighter every day no matter what'

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the family of Dawson Elder (GoFundMe)

The mother of the toddler killed in a tragic northern Kentucky crash this week has been released from the hospital.

Megan Ritter and her son, three-year-old Dawson Elder, were inside a broken down vehicle on Interstate 275 when it was rear-ended by another car, according to Taylor Mill Police. Ritter's vehicle was stopped in the emergency lane on a stretch of interstate over the Licking River.

Dawson was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Ritter spoke with FOX19 on Thursday after her release from an area hospital.

"I just want people to know that you're never going to know when the last moment is going to be, so please hug your kids tighter every day no matter what," she said. "Please hold onto your babies."

Taylor Mill Police are seeking witnesses to the crash and ask them to come forward as soon as possible.

A GoFundMe is set up for Dawson's family.

The incident remains under investigation by Taylor Mill Police and Kenton County Accident Reconstruction Team, along with oversight and direction from the Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.