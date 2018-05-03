Man can't get windswept trampoline back, neighbor says he should - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man can't get windswept trampoline back, neighbor says he should've 'acted white'

"Look, if he had acted like a white person he could have gotten it back. It's that simple," the neighbor said. (Source: KCNC/Russell Cordova/CNN) "Look, if he had acted like a white person he could have gotten it back. It's that simple," the neighbor said. (Source: KCNC/Russell Cordova/CNN)

THORNTON, CO (KCNC/CNN) - A big windstorm a couple of weeks ago in Colorado blew a family's trampoline into their neighbor's yard.

The neighbor is refusing to give it back. But, he said, if the father next door “acted like a white person” he would have given it back.

"It bugs me, it bugs me and it hurts me,” said Russell Cordova, who is seeking to retrieve his family’s trampoline.

He said he can’t understand his neighbor’s holdout.

"Unusual. It just blows me away,” he said. “I don't understand what the motive is for them keeping our trampoline."

He said his neighbors even yelled at his wife when she tried to ask for it back.

"I think it kind of sucks,” Cordova’s daughter said. “And we really miss our trampoline."

According to Cordova, his neighbor claims it damaged his flagpole, and he wants him to pay for it.

Cordova said he checked with his insurance company, and they said his neighbor's insurance should cover the flagpole.

"I kind of felt stuck,” he said. “So, my thought was since right now I'm unemployed and I'm trying to make things work I can't just go out and buy them a trampoline."

The neighbor pointed the finger back at Cordova.

“They’re the ones who sat here and called my wife every name in the book,” said the neighbor. “He sat over there like a little coward yelling at my wife. He called the cops on me twice, saying I damaged his (trampoline) - no, if they want it back, they can sue me."

The neighbor said if he was given $1,400, he would give it back.

He then said that if Cordova “acted like a white person” things would be different.

"Look, if he had acted like a white person he could have gotten it back. It's that simple," the neighbor said.

Cordova maintains he just wants the trampoline back.

He said he's going to give it a little bit of time, but he's not optimistic.

"I think they're going to let it sit there a little to taunt us and then take it down and throw it away or something," Cordova said.

There is some good news for the family, however: Another neighbor they connected with on the social media site "Nextdoor" says if they don't get it back, they're going to give him their trampoline.

Copyright 2018 KCNC via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Trump's new 'Stormy' story clashes with earlier statements

    Trump's new 'Stormy' story clashes with earlier statements

    Thursday, May 3 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-05-03 06:20:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-05-04 03:33:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednes...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednes...

    The comments appeared to contradict statements made by Trump several weeks ago, when he said he didn't know about the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election.

    Full Story >

    The comments appeared to contradict statements made by Trump several weeks ago, when he said he didn't know about the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election.

    Full Story >

  • Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

    Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

    Thursday, May 3 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-05-04 01:10:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-05-04 03:25:30 GMT
    (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...(J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...
    Missouri Legislature calls itself into special session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.Full Story >
    Missouri Legislature calls itself into special session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.Full Story >

  • US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits

    US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-05-01 13:42:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-05-04 03:02:47 GMT
    Congress has authorized $1.45 billion over 10 years for the project. It all hinges on whether enough people around the country will sign up. (Source: Raycom Media)Congress has authorized $1.45 billion over 10 years for the project. It all hinges on whether enough people around the country will sign up. (Source: Raycom Media)

    U.S. researchers are seeking 1 million volunteers for an ambitious project to better personalize health care.

    Full Story >

    U.S. researchers are seeking 1 million volunteers for an ambitious project to better personalize health care.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly