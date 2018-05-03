Family of Blanchester shooting victim says it was not accidental

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot by her boyfriend Wednesday evening.

Mary Neace, 28, was shot in the torso. Her boyfriend, Jamie McLaughlin, 31, pulled the trigger during “amorous role-playing," according to Blanchester police.

That's not true, her family contends.

“She has bruises all over her body, her nails are broken from when she was fighting for her life,” said one of the victim’s sisters.

Neighbors of McLaughlin who spoke with FOX19 this week described him as “weird, loud and obnoxious.”

They said he would make women sign waivers so he "wouldn’t be responsible for damages."

McLaughlin served time in prison in 2007 for felony drug charges out of Clinton and Greene counties, state records s how.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to McLaughlin who is not in jail or currently charged.

