First responders find man dead at scene of Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) -

A 46-year-old man is dead after a crash on the 200 block of John Gray Road.

It happened Thursday around 9 p.m. First responders found him dead at the scene.

Authorities say he is an Ohio and Tri-State area resident.

No charges are expected in the case.

