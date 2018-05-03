Man hospitalized after crash near Glenway, Warsaw avenues - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man hospitalized after crash near Glenway, Warsaw avenues

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A man was hospitalized Thursday night after a crash near the intersection of Glenway and Warsaw avenues.

The pedestrian did not have an ID, so authorities have not released his name at this point.

They say he was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

