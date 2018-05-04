Officer suspended after video shows him kick suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio township has suspended a police officer after a cellphone video showed him kicking a handcuffed man lying on the ground in the head.

Franklin Township officials in suburban Columbus aren't releasing the officer's name while the department's police chief investigates what's seen on the video .

A township trustee says a bystander recorded the video after a police chase Tuesday.

Trustee Aryeh Alex says he's shocked by the video and that the officer's behavior is completely unacceptable.

