3 Ohio nursing home employees indicted in woman's death

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) - Three employees at a western Ohio nursing home where a woman wandered off and died of hypothermia in January have been charged in connection with her death.

The Lima News reports 36-year-old Rachel Friesel and 20-year-old Destini Fenbert, both of Pandora, were indicted Thursday on charges that include involuntary manslaughter, forgery and gross patient neglect in the Jan. 7 death of 76-year-old Phyllis Campbell.

Thirty-one-year-old Megan Schnipke, of Columbus Grove, has been charged with forgery and gross patient neglect.

A state investigation found that Campbell left Hilty Memorial Nursing Home in Pandora around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 7 through a courtyard door equipped with an alarm. A device she wore apparently failed to alert workers. The low temperature that night was zero degrees.

It's unclear if the women have attorneys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.