Anti-abortion activist shared tips in DeWine probe

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show a Cincinnati anti-abortion activist was in regular contact with Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office during a probe of Planned Parenthood and that some of her advice was passed on to state investigators.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show Paula Westwood, executive director of Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, emailed DeWine's community liaison suggestions for the 2015 investigation, including places, names, addresses and a lawyer to consult.

Some of Westwood's emails were forwarded to senior staff for DeWine, an abortion opponent, as his office investigated alleged sales of fetal tissue by Planned Parenthood, an abortion provider.

A government watchdog group says state investigations must remain impartial. A spokesman for DeWine says his was.

