Anti-abortion activist shared tips in DeWine probe

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show a Cincinnati anti-abortion activist was in regular contact with Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office during a probe of Planned Parenthood and that some of her advice was passed on to state investigators.
Records obtained by The Associated Press show Paula Westwood, executive director of Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, emailed DeWine's community liaison suggestions for the 2015 investigation, including places, names, addresses and a lawyer to consult.
Some of Westwood's emails were forwarded to senior staff for DeWine, an abortion opponent, as his office investigated alleged sales of fetal tissue by Planned Parenthood, an abortion provider.
A government watchdog group says state investigations must remain impartial. A spokesman for DeWine says his was.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man was hospitalized Thursday night after a crash near the intersection of Glenway and Warsaw avenues.Full Story >
A man was hospitalized Thursday night after a crash near the intersection of Glenway and Warsaw avenues.Full Story >
A 46-year-old man is dead after a crash on the 200 block of John Gray Road.Full Story >
A 46-year-old man is dead after a crash on the 200 block of John Gray Road.Full Story >
The mother of the toddler killed in a tragic northern Kentucky crash this week has been released from the hospital.Full Story >
The mother of the toddler killed in a tragic northern Kentucky crash this week has been released from the hospital.Full Story >