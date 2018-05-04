Missing man's body found in home that burned down last year

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A body found last week inside a house in Ohio that burned down last year has been identified as a man who was last seen the day before that fire.

WDTN-TV reports that a neighbor looking for his dog discovered the body of 41-year-old James Briscoe in the basement of the Dayton home last Friday. Briscoe was last seen alive on Dec. 22, the day before the building burned down.

Briscoe's friend, David Hale Jr., says he worries that Briscoe's body might have been there all winter.

Investigators are still trying to determine when and how Briscoe died. Dayton Fire Department spokesman Bryan Adams says the building was reported to be vacant, but fire crews did conduct a search until they were forced out by the flames.

Information from: WDTN-TV, http://www.wdtn.com

