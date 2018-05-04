Zoo's aardvark contributes to national animal milk research

By JOHN MINCHILLO and DAN SEWELL

CINCINNATI (AP) - An aardvark in Cincinnati is sharing his mother's milk - with scientists in Washington.

Ali the aardvark is mother to Winsol, who in late December became the zoo's first healthy aardvark newborn since 1994. Cincinnati Zoo staffers draw milk samples from the 13-year-old mom every Friday, then send them to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository.

The milk offers data for concocting milk alternatives for animal babies. The regular collection allows researchers to analyze the milk's composition and record changes. Recipes during certain nursing times can be critical to zoos that must hand-rear a newborn that's unable to feed from its mother.

The Cincinnati Zoo benefited from Smithsonian research in feeding Fiona, the premature hippo born in 2017 who became a social media star.

