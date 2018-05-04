GRAPHIC: Dad accused of prostituting young daughter in NM

More than 70,000 National Rifle Association members are expected in Dallas for the group's annual meeting, which will feature an appearance by President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Agencies from around the state are in town assisting with the C-130 military plane crash investigation, and the crash site on Highway 21 remains a very active scene Thursday morning.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.
Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.
The chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives has won his job back just hours after sending a scalding letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan.
