Man fatally hit in Springfield Twp, charges unlikely against driver

Police say they likely will not charge a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in Springfield Township Thursday night.

The pedestrian, Dewey C. Colebank, was walking in the road when he was hit in the 2000 block of John Gray Road just after 9 p.m., police said in a prepared statement Friday.

Springfield Township and Fairfield police, along with Fairfield EMS personnel.

EMS workers tended to Colebank, who has no last known address, but he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The driver of the striking vehicle instantly stopped and remained as officers responded and investigated.

"At this point in the investigation, it is unclear why Mr. Colebank was walking in the roadway and if he was under the influence," police wrote in their statement. "Charges against the striking vehicle's driver are not likely."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Springfield Township police: 513-729-1300.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.