Man fatally hit in Springfield Twp, charges unlikely against driver

The Swedish Academy says the Nobel Prize in literature will be not awarded this year following sex-abuse allegations and other issues within its ranks that have tarnished the body's reputation.Full Story >
The Swedish Academy says the Nobel Prize in literature will be not awarded this year following sex-abuse allegations and other issues within its ranks that have tarnished the body's reputation.Full Story >
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot by her boyfriend Wednesday evening.Full Story >
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot by her boyfriend Wednesday evening.Full Story >
Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.Full Story >
Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.Full Story >
The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.Full Story >
The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.Full Story >