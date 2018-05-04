LIST: Streets closing for Flying Pig Marathon

Some 40,000 runners are expected to descend on Cincinnati this weekend to participate in the 20th annual Flying Pig Marathon and related races.

Roads will begin shutting down Friday to set up for the race on Sunday.

Flying Pig full marathon sold out for first time

Some city roads for about three hours Friday night, 7:30 p.m. to around 10 p.m., for the Little Kings Mile Race. The race starts at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, several streets will shut down from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. for race participants to take part in the 10K, 5K and Kids 1K races.

Then, starting at 1 a.m. Sunday for staging, and at 5 a.m. on the course, and continuing until approximately 3 p.m., numerous city streets will be closed or have parking and traffic restrictions to allow runners to take part in the marathon and half marathon.

Race participants desiring parking near the starting line are advised to arrive early, before the streets close, to ensure there is plenty of time to park and to get to in position for the race. The course will be opened to traffic as the race proceeds and the runners are clear.

The race course travels through various parts of Greater Cincinnati - Downtown, several neighborhoods, Mariemont, Fairfax and Northern Kentucky. Both the full marathon and half-marathon races finish on Mehring Way beneath and just west of the Suspension Bridge.

Traffic may be permitted in the opposite direction of the course when separated by cones. Crossing the course will be permitted with the assistance of a Police Officer or a race volunteer.

Motorists planning to drive to Downtown Cincinnati during any of the listed times are advised to plan ahead and avoid streets along the race route. Spectators are encouraged to watch the race and cheer for the runners at various points along the route.

Public Transportation

Due to street closures related to the marathon, public transporation services will be modified during the weekend.

Several Metro routes will be on detour throughout the weekend due to street closures while Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar service will be delayed until approximately noon (or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the races) on Saturday and Sunday, in order to ensure the safety of runners and spectators.

Friday: Detours will be in effect from noon to 3:30 p.m. on the Rt. 85 Riverfront Parking Shuttle.

Saturday: Detours will begin at 8 a.m. through noon for Rt. 27 Northside - Casey.

Sunday: Detours will begin at 6 a.m. through approximately 2 p.m. for routes: 4, 6, 11, 17, 19, 21, 24, 27, 28, 31, 32, 33, 43, 46, 49, 51, 50, 64 & 78.

For complete details, including detour route and boarding locations during the Flying Pig Marathon weekend, visit Metro’s detour page, or call Metro at 513-621-4455 weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., or or subscribe to Cincy EZAlerts for real-time updates.

More information about the Cincinnati Bell Connector is available at www.cincinnatibellconnector.com/

Traffic

To allow for setup of the finish line, the following streets will be closed from noon Friday until about 3:30 p.m.:

Mehring Way – closed between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

The Little Kings One Mile Sprint – which sends elite runners on a 1-mile more course that ends on Mehring Way – will take place later at 8 p.m. on Friday. As such, the following streets will close at least 30 minutes before the race. Most streets will reopen by 10 p.m.

W. Pete Rose Way – closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue (closes at 6 p.m.)

Mehring Way – westbound closed between Joe Nuxhall Way and Gest Street

Central Avenue – closed between W. Pete Rose Way and Mehring Way

Elm Street – closed south of Freedom Way

During and after the Little Kings One Mile Sprint, the following streets will be closed for entertainment until about 1 a.m.:

Freedom Way - closed between Rosa Parks Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

Walnut Street – closed between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (local access maintained)

On Saturday, the running of the 10K, 5K and Kids 1K will take place. The following streets will be affected starting at 7 a.m. until about 3 p.m.:

Mehring Way – closed between Freeman Avenue and E. Pete Rose Way

Linn Street – closed between Fifth Street and Gest Street

Gest Street – closed between Third Street and Mehring Way

Third Street – closed between Gest Street and Broadway

Third Street ramp from southbound I-71 – Closed

Third Street ramp from westbound Columbia Pkwy – Closed

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge – closed (will reopen after the 10K)

W. Pete Rose Way – closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Central Avenue – closed south of Third Street

Plum Street – closed south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to noon)

Second Street – all access to Second Street is closed between 930 a.m. and noon

Elm Street – closed south of Freedom Way

Race Street – closed south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to noon)

Walnut Street – closed south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to noon)

Sycamore Street – closed south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to noon)

Broadway – closed south of Fourth Street

Fourth Street – closed between Broadway and Pike Street (Single lane maintained for resident access)

Pike Street – closed between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained)

Third Street – closed between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local resident access maintained)

Culvert Street – closed between Third Street and Reedy Street

Reedy Street – closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

Seventh Street – closed between Broadway and Culvert Street

New Street – closed between Broadway and Culvert Street

Sentinel Street – closed between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue

Eggleston Avenue – southbound closed between Reedy Street and E. Pete Rose Way'

Taylor Southgate Bridge - closed (reopens at 11 a.m.)

Elm Street – closed south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Race Street – closed south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Rosa Parks Street – closed south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Marian Spencer Way – closed south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Joe Nuxhall Way – closed south of Second Street from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Suspension Bridge – closed

On Sunday, May 6 the following streets will be closed at 1 a.m. to allow for staging and the start line of the Flying Pig Marathon:

Mehring Way – closed between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way

Elm Street – closed south of Second Street

Freedom Way – closed between Elm Street and Race Street

The following streets will be closed as needed, starting at 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 6. Crossings will be allowed with Police or volunteer assistance:

Second Street – all access to Second Street

Joe Nuxhall Way – closed between Mehring Way and Third Street

Broadway – closed south of Third Street

Taylor Southgate Bridge

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Third Street – closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Gest Street – northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street

Seventh Street – closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E. Seventh St)

Seventh Street exit from southbound Interstate 75 - closed

Central Avenue – closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Plum Street – closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Elm Street – closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Race Street – closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street

Vine Street – closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Walnut Street – closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Main Street – closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Sycamore Street – closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Broadway – closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Gilbert Avenue – northbound closed between Seventh St. and Martin Luther King Dr.

Gilbert Avenue – closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive

Eden Park Drive – closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Fulton Avenue – closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive

Art Museum Drive – closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive

Lake Drive – closed

Victory Parkway – northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue

McMillan Avenue – closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

Woodburn Avenue – closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road

Madison Road – eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue

Erie Avenue – eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue

Paxton Avenue – northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue

Murray Avenue – eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue

Bramble Avenue – eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue

The race proceeds into Mariemont and Fairfax, then returns on westbound US 50/Columbia Parkway:

US 50/Columbia Parkway – single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US 50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)

Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway – closed

Eastern Avenue – westbound closed between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue

Stanley Avenue – southbound closed between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue

Kellogg Avenue – westbound closed between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street

Riverside Drive – eastbound closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street

E. Pete Rose Way – eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)

Mehring Way – closed between Central Avenue and E. Pete Rose Way

The Half-Marathon will follow the same course out but will turn back at Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road. The following streets will be closed as needed: