LIST: Streets closing for Flying Pig Marathon

Some 40,000 runners are expected to descend on Cincinnati this weekend to participate in the 20th annual Flying Pig Marathon and related races.
Roads will begin shutting down Friday to set up for the race on Sunday.
Some city roads for about three hours Friday night, 7:30 p.m. to around 10 p.m., for the Little Kings Mile Race. The race starts at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, several streets will shut down from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. for race participants to take part in the 10K, 5K and Kids 1K races.
Then, starting at 1 a.m. Sunday for staging, and at 5 a.m. on the course, and continuing until approximately 3 p.m., numerous city streets will be closed or have parking and traffic restrictions to allow runners to take part in the marathon and half marathon.
Race participants desiring parking near the starting line are advised to arrive early, before the streets close, to ensure there is plenty of time to park and to get to in position for the race. The course will be opened to traffic as the race proceeds and the runners are clear.
The race course travels through various parts of Greater Cincinnati - Downtown, several neighborhoods, Mariemont, Fairfax and Northern Kentucky. Both the full marathon and half-marathon races finish on Mehring Way beneath and just west of the Suspension Bridge.
Traffic may be permitted in the opposite direction of the course when separated by cones. Crossing the course will be permitted with the assistance of a Police Officer or a race volunteer.
Motorists planning to drive to Downtown Cincinnati during any of the listed times are advised to plan ahead and avoid streets along the race route. Spectators are encouraged to watch the race and cheer for the runners at various points along the route.
Public Transportation
Due to street closures related to the marathon, public transporation services will be modified during the weekend.
Several Metro routes will be on detour throughout the weekend due to street closures while Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar service will be delayed until approximately noon (or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the races) on Saturday and Sunday, in order to ensure the safety of runners and spectators.
- Friday: Detours will be in effect from noon to 3:30 p.m. on the Rt. 85 Riverfront Parking Shuttle.
- Saturday: Detours will begin at 8 a.m. through noon for Rt. 27 Northside - Casey.
- Sunday: Detours will begin at 6 a.m. through approximately 2 p.m. for routes: 4, 6, 11, 17, 19, 21, 24, 27, 28, 31, 32, 33, 43, 46, 49, 51, 50, 64 & 78.
For complete details, including detour route and boarding locations during the Flying Pig Marathon weekend, visit Metro’s detour page, or call Metro at 513-621-4455 weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., or or subscribe to Cincy EZAlerts for real-time updates.
More information about the Cincinnati Bell Connector is available at www.cincinnatibellconnector.com/
Traffic
To allow for setup of the finish line, the following streets will be closed from noon Friday until about 3:30 p.m.:
- Mehring Way – closed between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way
- The Little Kings One Mile Sprint – which sends elite runners on a 1-mile more course that ends on Mehring Way – will take place later at 8 p.m. on Friday. As such, the following streets will close at least 30 minutes before the race. Most streets will reopen by 10 p.m.
- W. Pete Rose Way – closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue (closes at 6 p.m.)
- Mehring Way – westbound closed between Joe Nuxhall Way and Gest Street
- Central Avenue – closed between W. Pete Rose Way and Mehring Way
- Elm Street – closed south of Freedom Way
During and after the Little Kings One Mile Sprint, the following streets will be closed for entertainment until about 1 a.m.:
- Freedom Way - closed between Rosa Parks Street and Joe Nuxhall Way
- Walnut Street – closed between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (local access maintained)
On Saturday, the running of the 10K, 5K and Kids 1K will take place. The following streets will be affected starting at 7 a.m. until about 3 p.m.:
- Mehring Way – closed between Freeman Avenue and E. Pete Rose Way
- Linn Street – closed between Fifth Street and Gest Street
- Gest Street – closed between Third Street and Mehring Way
- Third Street – closed between Gest Street and Broadway
- Third Street ramp from southbound I-71 – Closed
- Third Street ramp from westbound Columbia Pkwy – Closed
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge – closed (will reopen after the 10K)
- W. Pete Rose Way – closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue
- Central Avenue – closed south of Third Street
- Plum Street – closed south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to noon)
- Second Street – all access to Second Street is closed between 930 a.m. and noon
- Elm Street – closed south of Freedom Way
- Race Street – closed south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to noon)
- Walnut Street – closed south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to noon)
- Sycamore Street – closed south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to noon)
- Broadway – closed south of Fourth Street
- Fourth Street – closed between Broadway and Pike Street (Single lane maintained for resident access)
- Pike Street – closed between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained)
- Third Street – closed between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local resident access maintained)
- Culvert Street – closed between Third Street and Reedy Street
- Reedy Street – closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue
- Seventh Street – closed between Broadway and Culvert Street
- New Street – closed between Broadway and Culvert Street
- Sentinel Street – closed between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Eggleston Avenue – southbound closed between Reedy Street and E. Pete Rose Way'
- Taylor Southgate Bridge - closed (reopens at 11 a.m.)
- Elm Street – closed south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Race Street – closed south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Rosa Parks Street – closed south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Marian Spencer Way – closed south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Joe Nuxhall Way – closed south of Second Street from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Suspension Bridge – closed
- On Sunday, May 6 the following streets will be closed at 1 a.m. to allow for staging and the start line of the Flying Pig Marathon:
- Mehring Way – closed between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way
- Elm Street – closed south of Second Street
- Freedom Way – closed between Elm Street and Race Street
The following streets will be closed as needed, starting at 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 6. Crossings will be allowed with Police or volunteer assistance:
- Second Street – all access to Second Street
- Joe Nuxhall Way – closed between Mehring Way and Third Street
- Broadway – closed south of Third Street
- Taylor Southgate Bridge
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
- Third Street – closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue
- Gest Street – northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street
- Seventh Street – closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E. Seventh St)
- Seventh Street exit from southbound Interstate 75 - closed
- Central Avenue – closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street
- Plum Street – closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Elm Street – closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Race Street – closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street
- Vine Street – closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Walnut Street – closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Main Street – closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Sycamore Street – closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Broadway – closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Gilbert Avenue – northbound closed between Seventh St. and Martin Luther King Dr.
- Gilbert Avenue – closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive
- Eden Park Drive – closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Fulton Avenue – closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive
- Art Museum Drive – closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive
- Lake Drive – closed
- Victory Parkway – northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue
- McMillan Avenue – closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue
- Woodburn Avenue – closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road
- Madison Road – eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue
- Erie Avenue – eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue
- Paxton Avenue – northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue
- Murray Avenue – eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue
- Bramble Avenue – eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue
The race proceeds into Mariemont and Fairfax, then returns on westbound US 50/Columbia Parkway:
- US 50/Columbia Parkway – single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US 50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)
- Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway – closed
- Eastern Avenue – westbound closed between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue
- Stanley Avenue – southbound closed between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue
- Kellogg Avenue – westbound closed between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street
- Riverside Drive – eastbound closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street
- E. Pete Rose Way – eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)
- Mehring Way – closed between Central Avenue and E. Pete Rose Way
The Half-Marathon will follow the same course out but will turn back at Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road. The following streets will be closed as needed:
- Madison Road – eastbound closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue
- Martin Luther King – eastbound closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Gilbert Avenue – northbound closed between Eden Park Dr. and Martin Luther King Dr.
- Sinton Avenue – closed between Gilbert Avenue and Nassau Street
- Nassau Street – closed between Sinton Avenue and Gilbert Avenue
- Elsinore Place – closed between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue
- Reading Road – northbound closed between Central Parkway and Elsinore Place
- Central Parkway – closed between Eggleston Avenue and Vine Street
- Eggleston Avenue – southbound closed between Central Pkwy. and E. Pete Rose Way
- Eggleston Avenue – northbound closed between Third Street and Broadway