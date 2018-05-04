Driver stops in middle of highway, climbs on school bus - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Driver stops in middle of highway, climbs on school bus

Authorities are investigating an incident in which a man forced a school bus to stop on the highway. (Source: WCVB/Joe Rizoli/CNN) Authorities are investigating an incident in which a man forced a school bus to stop on the highway. (Source: WCVB/Joe Rizoli/CNN)

NEWTOWN, MA (WCVB/CNN) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a bizarre incident involving a school bus and an irate driver.

The incident was caught on the bus's dashcam.

The video shows a driver come to a complete stop in the center lane of the highway, forcing the bus behind him to a halt. The driver gets out of his car and walks to the bus door.

Joe Rizoli, the bus driver, doesn't let him in, so the man goes to the front of the bus and jumps on the hood.

Rizoli said the man was screaming that the windows on the bus were too dark.

"His words were, 'Why are your windows dark?'" Rizoli said.

State Police said they've identified the man who climbed on the hood. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2018 WCVB via CNN. All rights reserved.

