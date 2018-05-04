Children's Museum reopens at Union Terminal after renovations

The Duke Energy Children's Museum at Union Terminal is set to reopen Friday after being closed for renovations since last year.

The entire museum got a fresh coat of paint and new flooring.

New netting also was installed around the Energy Zone, new animal specimens in Animal Spot, a new crane in Construction Zone, a new Metro bus in Kids' Town, new stools in the Diner and a new slide in The Woods.

All your children's favorite animals from the aquarium and Nature's Trading Post also will be reintroduced.

The museum was shuttered, along with other attractions, as part of a massive, $224 million renovation and upgrade.

Big day at the Cincinnati Children’s Museum! It’s reopening after being closed for 6 months. I’ll have a live report inside of all the changes on @FOX19 News In the Morning! pic.twitter.com/3xLhZDSLNO — Deborah Linz (@deborah_linz) May 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.