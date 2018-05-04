Kentucky Derby preview

The view from a Winner's Circle box at Churchill Downs. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

The countdown is on to arguably the most exciting two minutes in sports, the 144th annual Kentucky Derby.

The world's most famous horse race is Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Twenty of the fastest horses will race for the $2 million prize.

This is also the first race within the Triple Crown series.

Justify is the favorite to win.

He's in the 7th gate at three to one in morning line odds.

Every horse in the race is 3 years old and has traveled the "Road to the Kentucky Derby."

That's a series of 35 races where points are awarded for the top horses in each race. The 20 horses with the most points secure their post in the Derby gate.

The Kentucky Derby festival kicked off about two weeks ago in Louisville with daily events.

The annual event draws more than 150,000 people to the city.

Friday is the Kentucky Oaks race, a big one for locals.

It's designated for female horses and has a $1 million prize.

The two week celebration culminates on Derby day, post time is Saturday at 6:50 p.m.

