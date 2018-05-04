Police say federal agent shot, critically wounded in Chicago - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police say federal agent shot, critically wounded in Chicago

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says in a tweet that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was working with Chicago officers at the time of the shooting about 3:15 a.m. Friday. (Source: Raycom Media) Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says in a tweet that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was working with Chicago officers at the time of the shooting about 3:15 a.m. Friday. (Source: Raycom Media)

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a federal agent has been shot and critically wounded in Chicago while working on an investigation with local authorities.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says in a tweet that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was working with Chicago officers at the time of the shooting about 3:15 a.m. Friday on the city's South Side.

Guglielmi federal authorities will release additional information. The Associated Press has sent an email seeking comment from an ATF spokeswoman in Chicago.

No arrests have been reported.

Luz Campos, who lives near where the shooting took place, told the Chicago Tribune she was in her kitchen when she heard someone say "open the door" and then heard what she thought was the sound of fireworks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Kentucky Derby preview

    Kentucky Derby preview

    Friday, May 4 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-05-04 11:25:01 GMT
    The view from a Winner's Circle box at Churchill Downs. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)The view from a Winner's Circle box at Churchill Downs. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
    The view from a Winner's Circle box at Churchill Downs. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)The view from a Winner's Circle box at Churchill Downs. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

    The countdown is on to arguably the most exciting two minutes in sports, the 144th annual Kentucky Derby.

    Full Story >

    The countdown is on to arguably the most exciting two minutes in sports, the 144th annual Kentucky Derby.

    Full Story >

  • Cincinnati Pops to perform special 'Star Wars' concert

    Cincinnati Pops to perform special 'Star Wars' concert

    Friday, May 4 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 11:22:51 GMT
    Music Hall, Springer Auditorium (Source: Wholtone)Music Hall, Springer Auditorium (Source: Wholtone)

    Fans of Star Wars can experience the first film in the franchise like they never have before with a special performance by the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, transforming Music Hall into a galaxy far, far away. Cincinnati Pops will perform John Williams’ Academy Award winning score to Star Wars: A New Hope while the film plays on the big screen above the stage. The approximately two-and-a-half-hour performance will take place Friday, September 7, and Saturday, September 8, at...

    Full Story >

    Fans of Star Wars can experience the first film in the franchise like they never have before with a special performance by the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, transforming Music Hall into a galaxy far, far away. Cincinnati Pops will perform John Williams’ Academy Award winning score to Star Wars: A New Hope while the film plays on the big screen above the stage. The approximately two-and-a-half-hour performance will take place Friday, September 7, and Saturday, September 8, at...

    Full Story >

  • Mother of toddler killed in crash: 'Hug your kids tighter every day no matter what'

    Mother of toddler killed in crash: 'Hug your kids tighter every day no matter what'

    Friday, May 4 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-05-04 11:00:34 GMT

    The mother of the toddler killed in a tragic northern Kentucky crash this week has been released from the hospital.

    Full Story >

    The mother of the toddler killed in a tragic northern Kentucky crash this week has been released from the hospital.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly