Cincinnati Pops to perform special 'Star Wars' concert

Fans of Star Wars can experience the first film in the franchise like they never have before with a special performance by the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, transforming Music Hall into a galaxy far, far away.

Cincinnati Pops will perform John Williams’ Academy Award winning score to Star Wars: A New Hope while the film plays on the big screen above the stage.

The approximately two-and-a-half-hour performance will take place Friday, September 7, and Saturday, September 8, at 7 p.m. with an additional performance on Sunday, September 9, at 2 p.m.

Tickets to the performances are available beginning Friday.

The 1977 film score was composed and conducted by John Williams and originally performed by the London Symphony Orchestra.

Williams won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and Star Wars: A New Hope ranks #1 on the American Film Institute’s “100 Years of Film Scores”

