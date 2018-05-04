Trump attacks NBC after Cohen wiretap story correction

Trump's legal team is going through another shakeup as it grapples with the special counsel's probe into Russian election meddling.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks to media as he meets with crew and passengers of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump talks with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in the Oval Office before the start of a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Rudy Giuli...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters outside the White House, Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is attacking NBC News after it corrected a story that said federal investigators had placed a wiretap on the phone lines of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Trump says on Twitter Friday: "NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite 'sources' which are constantly wrong." Trump tweeted: "the sources probably don't exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad!"

NBC News attributed its story Thursday to two anonymous sources with knowledge of legal proceedings against Cohen. In its correction, the network said it subsequently learned that the feds were only monitoring the source of calls and weren't listening in.

Trump has frequently criticized the media for "fake news" involving stories he doesn't like.

