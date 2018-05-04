Ex-coal baron takes swipe at "China people" in political ad

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - An ex-coal executive who's running for U.S. Senate after serving a prison sentence has unleashed a political ad that takes swipes at "China people" and calls the Senate majority leader "Cocaine Mitch."
Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship is seeking the West Virginia seat now held by Sen. Joe Manchin, but his ad disparages Kentucky GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Blankenship's ad says McConnell has created jobs for "China people" and charges that his "China family" has given him millions of dollars.
McConnell's wife is U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, whose parents are originally from China.
Blankenship says the ad is in response to false, negative ads that McConnell's "swamp people" are running against him.
Blankenship filed for the Senate seat after serving prison time for violating federal mine safety standards.
