Parents concerned about bus stop danger from construction zone

A new construction project in Colerain has parents concerned about their children's safety.

Buses are now being restricted from the neighborhood forcing school kids to walk what parents are calling a dangerous path.

The construction project currently extends from Jackies Drive through Lyness Drive right off of Galbraith Road.

The construction has created a problem for bus drivers with there being only one way in and one way out of the neighborhood.



Residents in the neighborhood said the roads are in bad shape and need repair.



Northwest Local Schools decided that beginning on Thursday school buses would no longer come into the subdivision to pick up children.

"There's really no reason why the buses can't come back here. There's a big U-turn right there," said Sharon Sligar a concerned resident.



Parents are upset because their children have to board the bus on Galbraith, which they said is a dangerous bust street. Before the construction their children could catch the bus just a few feet from their home.



"Somebody's going to get hit seriously injured, like the kid who got hit last year and was seriously injured," said Sligar.



The pathway students have to take to get to the Galbraith bus stop also has parents concerned.



They said the pathway is notorious for illegal activity and don't want their children exposed to it.



"It's not safe for the kids. We've been trying to get that walkway closed," said Jenny Robinette, who is also concerned about the new route.



"There's needles in there. People are having sex in there. It all during school. School buses come and go. Those kids don't care. They're still down there doing their drugs and stuff," said Sligar.

Diana Spratt has been leading the effort to get the school to provide a safer option.



"This is not an acceptable route for picking up and d ropping off the kids," said Spratt.

Spratt said she understands that the roads need to be fixed but says the construction crews need to make more room for the buses or scale back the project until school closes for summer break in the next few weeks.



"The road really needs it but at what expense. I don't want to lose my child because I want a new street."



The spokesperson for Northwest Local Schools, Dustin Gehring, said they have been trying to work with the construction company to accommodate the needs of the parents.



