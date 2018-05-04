Coroner: Pedestrian hit by car in East Price Hill dies

A 36-year-old man hit by a car and seriously hurt in East Price Hill Thursday night has died, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office announced Friday morning.

Lawrence Mattingly of Northside was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner's report shows.

Cincinnati police said they began investigating about 10 p.m. Thursday when they received a report a pedestrian was hit in the area of Glenway and Warsaw avenues.

