Coroner: Pedestrian hit by car in East Price Hill dies - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Coroner: Pedestrian hit by car in East Price Hill dies

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media./file Raycom Media./file
EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

A 36-year-old man hit by a car and seriously hurt in East Price Hill Thursday night has died, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office announced Friday morning.

Lawrence Mattingly of Northside was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner's report shows.

Cincinnati police said they began investigating about 10 p.m. Thursday when they received a report a pedestrian was hit in the area of Glenway and Warsaw avenues.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly