Release of police probe into teen's death reset for May 14

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati officials have rescheduled the release of the Police Department's investigation into what went wrong in its response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped inside a minivan.

The city's vice mayor, Christopher Smitherman, said in a Tweet on Friday that the council's law and safety committee he chairs will review the police report in a hearing May 14.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'turs) had blocked a planned presentation for this past Wednesday with a subpoena of police records.

Kyle Plush's father found his body April 10 inside the vehicle in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call. A coroner said he died of asphyxiation from his chest getting compressed.

Deters' office declined comment Friday on his investigation.

