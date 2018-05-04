Ohio auditor wants e-school's computers kept for evidence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state auditor wants computer equipment from Ohio's largest online charter school to be saved as possible evidence rather than sold as the school is dismantled amid a fight over state funding.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow has challenged how the state tallied students' participation to determine that ECOT should repay tens of millions of dollars, which led to it closing earlier this year.

A judge who previously approved the sale of ECOT equipment has scheduled a hearing Friday afternoon to consider what should be done with the computers in light of state Auditor Dave Yost's request.

Yost this week delayed releasing his latest ECOT audit. His office attributed that to additional information it received about money used in an ECOT advertising campaign attacking Ohio's effort to force funding repayment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.