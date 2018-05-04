Police: Off-duty sheriff's deputy crashes cruiser into house

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in suburban Columbus say an off-duty sheriff's deputy who got into a dispute with his family before crashing a cruiser has been charged criminally.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Licking County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Yaeger was charged Thursday with two counts of domestic violence and one count of disorderly conduct. He's been placed on administrative leave.
Reynoldsburg police say they received a 911 call Wednesday afternoon about a domestic disturbance at Yaeger's home. Police say the 39-year-old deputy drove away from his residence and crashed into a neighboring home. No one was inside the home at the time.
Yaeger was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center for treatment.
Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says a "mental-health issue" triggered the incident.
Court records don't indicate whether Yaeger has an attorney.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
