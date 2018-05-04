Police: Officer shoots self attempting to holster gun

A police officer is hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg, said Franklin Police.
An officer from the West Carrollton Police Department was at the George M. Hamilton III Police Training Facility Friday around 10:45 a.m. on Baxter Road in Franklin and was attempting to holster his weapon when it fired.
The officer was taken to Kettering Medical Center in stable condition.
