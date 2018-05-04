Mistrial in Indiana man's trial in ex-girlfriend's killing

BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southwestern Indiana judge has declared a mistrial in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend.
Isaiah Hagan's defense attorney sought the mistrial Friday after learning that at least one juror had seen the 23-year-old Hagan in a holding cell. Defense attorney Mark Phillips argued that a juror seeing Hagan in a cell could affect their perception of him.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports that a Warrick County judge declared a mistrial after interviewing three jurors about what they'd seen Thursday evening.
Hagan is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and obstruction of justice in the April 2017 slaying of 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber. The University of Southern Indiana student's body was found at a soccer complex. She had been shot in the head.
