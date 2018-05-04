Grandpa trips armed suspect who was running from police

FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Here’s something most Ohioans probably don’t know. There are many snake species in the state - and three of them are venomous.Full Story >
Here’s something most Ohioans probably don’t know. There are many snake species in the state - and three of them are venomous.Full Story >
A new construction project in Colerain has parents concerned about their children's safety.Full Story >
A new construction project in Colerain has parents concerned about their children's safety.Full Story >
Ex-judge Tim Nolan will serve 20 years in prison for human trafficking and other sex crimes.Full Story >
Ex-judge Tim Nolan will serve 20 years in prison for human trafficking and other sex crimes.Full Story >
A police officer is hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg, said Franklin Police.Full Story >
A police officer is hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg, said Franklin Police.Full Story >