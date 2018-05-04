Grandpa trips armed suspect who was running from police

The grandpa, balancing on his cane, stuck out his back leg to trip the 18-year-old suspect. (Source: Columbus Division of Police)

(RNN) – Sometimes it takes a little fancy footwork for police to catch a suspect. Sometimes that help comes from a citizen.

Columbus, OH, police were chasing a suspect with “a lengthy criminal record,” when a man identified as “Bill” was coming out of a library with his granddaughter.

Quickly sizing up the situation, the grandpa, balancing on his cane, stuck out his back leg to trip the 18-year-old suspect. His timing was perfect.

“He had a pretty good lead on your closest officer,” he told police. “He was coming my way so I got in his way to slow him down so you guys could get him.”

Police had him cuffed a few seconds later.

“Police recovered a Glock 9 MM pistol with a high capacity extended clip containing 29 rounds,” a police statement said.

The suspect went back to jail. No one was injured.

“Thank you ‘Bill’ for sticking your leg out for us,” the police said on Facebook.

