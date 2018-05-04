Simply Money: Cinco de Mayo discounts and freebies

Planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this weekend? We've got a roundup of the best discounts and freebies in the Tri-State.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is handing out free T-shirts to customers Saturday - while supplies last.

Chipotle will give you free delivery with a DoorDash order, just make sure to use the GETCHIPOTLE code in the DoorDash app.

Chuy’s restaurants are offering all-day happy hours, beer specials and more Saturday and Sunday.

Applebee’s is serving its dollar margaritas - called the “Dollarita” through Saturday.

And it isn’t just restaurants with themed deals: Expedia is offering up to 40 percent off select Mexican hotels through May 7. You will need to travel by August 5 to snag the deal.

And if you want to stock up on supplies for summertime parties, Party City is offering up to 75 percent off in stores and online.

Also, Tostito’s is teaming up with Lyft to offer $10 off a Lyft ride with the purchase of chips and other products.

