GOP candidate sues Trump-backed rival in Ohio US Senate race

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Republican candidate in Tuesday's U.S. Senate primary in Ohio has sued a Donald Trump-endorsed congressman, alleging that the congressman and his campaign have falsely charged he is anti-Trump.
Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons also charges in the complaint filed Friday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County that Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see) has claimed Gibbons is a liberal who would vote for abortion rights. Gibbons wants a judge to order a halt to "defamatory statements" and more than $1 million in damages.
Trump recently endorsed Renacci, whose campaign spokeswoman Brittany Martinez called Gibbons' complaint "a predictably sad and desperate end to his campaign."
Gibbons helped raise funds for Trump's 2016 Republican presidential run as Trump carried Ohio handily.
The winner of Tuesday's five-way primary will oppose second-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.
